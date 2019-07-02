NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Dental floss is a thread usually made of nylon or silk which is used to clean food debris and dental plaque accumulated in interdental spaces. Our dental floss market analysis considers the sales of waxed floss, unwaxed floss, and others. Our analysis also finds the sales of dental floss in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the waxed floss segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as a diverse range of product offerings will play a significant role in the waxed floss segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global dental floss market looks at factors such as rising oral awareness among consumers, increasing number of innovative products, and growing market penetration of dental care products. However, adverse health implications due to incorrect use of dental floss products, availability of substitute products, and high competition from private label brands may hamper the growth of the dental floss industry over the forecast period.

Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the health risks associated with bad oral health. Regular use of floss removes plaque and food debris lodged between teeth and prevents tooth decay. Flossing is prevalent in developed countries across North America, and Western Europe and the American Dental Association (ADA) recommends the use of interdental cleaners such as floss for better care of teeth and gums. The increasing awareness about oral health among consumers is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global dental floss market size at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Automated floss dispensers ensure consumers maintain a healthy brushing and flossing routine by reminding users to floss after brushing. These devices can be easily attached to bathroom walls and mirrors. Vendors in the market are developing automated floss dispensers integrated with LEDs that alert users who forget to floss and rewards them with a kind gesture after flossing. The rising popularity of automated floss dispensers is one of the major trends influencing the market's growth.



With the presence of several players, the global dental floss market is fairly fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several dental floss manufacturers, that include Colgate-Palmolive Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., and Sunstar Group.



Also, the dental floss market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

