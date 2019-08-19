The global dental implant abutment systems market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental implant abutment systems are premanufactured prosthetic components that are used to connect crowns, bridges, or dental implants to the embedded fixtures intended to aid the dental restoration. This dental implant abutment systems market analysis considers sales from stock/pre-fabricated abutment systems and custom abutment systems. Our analysis also considers the sales of dental implant abutment systems in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the stock/pre-fabricated abutment systems segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as advances in improving stock abutments design for providing better emergence contours, pre-scalloped margins, and prefit impression copings to accurate abutment positions will play a significant role in the stock/pre-fabricated abutment systems segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global dental implant abutment systems report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, high demand for dental care and cosmetic dentistry, increasing number of initiatives to raise awareness among people. However, limitations and complications associated with dental implant abutment systems, intensified competition, and pricing pressure among key players, an increasing number of product recalls may hamper the growth of the dental implant abutment systems industry over the forecast period.







Global Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market: Overview



High demand for dental care and cosmetic dentistry



Increasing incidence of oral diseases, such as gum diseases and periodontitis, may result in tooth loss and infections. Therefore, there is a high requirement of various dental care devices, such as dental implant abutments, implants, dental bridges, and dentures, to maintain oral healthcare and treat dental problems. Advances in dental care technology such as teledentistry, digital X-rays, lasers, and inclusion of dental coverage in National Health Insurance (NHI) bills are the factors that drive the market growth. Also, the increasing number of trained dentists and the adoption of CAD/CAM to meet the consumers demand with better access to healthcare are also driving the market growth. This demand for dental care and cosmetic dentistry will lead to the expansion of the global dental implant abutment systems market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.



Technological advances



Dental implant abutment systems have witnessed various technological advances and innovations to meet the demand from end-users, such as hospitals and dental clinics. Advances in modern dentistry have paved the way for the development of next-generation dental implant abutment systems with improved surface innovations. Rapid advances in 3D printed technology led to the development of customized, biocompatible 3D printed dental implant abutment systems using 3D printers. This technology offers improved accessibility with a reduced number of visits and painful dental procedures. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global dental implant abutment systems market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental implant abutment systems manufacturers, that include Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Dynamic Abutment Solutions, Institut Straumann AG, ZEST Anchors LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.



Also, the dental implant abutment systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



