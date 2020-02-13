The Global Dental Implants Market to Reach Revenues of Around $6 Billion During the Period 2020 −2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Dental Implants Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Fully tapered and apically tapered dental implants are gaining widespread popularity and will register the highest incremental growth of around $1,300 million during the forecast period. End-users are shifting their interest towards non-premium dental implants as a broad majority of edentulous people are preferring discounted and value-based dental implants over premium dental implants. APAC is likely to grow at a faster rate and will witness an absolute growth of over 50%, during the forecast period. DSOs are gaining traction globally and supporting many small and medium dental clinics as well as solo dental practitioners to procure dental implants at best prices from vendors. Owing to this growing trend, vendors are offering comprehensive and tailored packages with multiple brands to cater to DSOs requirements. China is dominating the dental implant market with the highest absolute growth of over 70% by 2025. Ceramic dental implants are gain traction during the forecast period and is likely to witness an absolute growth of around 60% by 2025.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by design, cost, material, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 7 key vendors and 25 other vendors

Dental Implants Market – Segmentation

The demand for fully tapered implants is expected to increase in developed economies as consumers are increasingly adopting premium and advanced oral care implants, such as fully tapered. They are ideal for immediate placement and offer high stability and a low risk of labial perforation, thereby increasing growth prospects.

The non-premium segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period on account of the decreasing adoption of premium tooth replacement procedures. The demand is likely to increase due to affordability and availability in developed as well as developing countries.

The ceramic segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to safe and non-allergic properties. The declining success rate of metal implants and the increase in the metal allergy population are expected to drive the usage of ceramic, which are likely to boost the segment.

Market Segmentation by Design

Parallel-walled Dental Implants

Tapered Dental Implants

Fully Tapered



Apically Tapered

Market Segmentation by Cost

Premium Dental Implants

Non-premium Dental Implants

Value-based



Discounted

Market Segmentation by Material

Metal Dental Implants

Ceramic Dental Implants

Market Segmentation by End-user

Dental Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Hospitals

DSOs

Dental Academic Institutes

Dental Implants Market – Dynamics

The dental implants market is broadly segmented into premium and non-premium dental implants, based on the cost. Initially, a few decades ago, people with missing teeth relied mostly on dental bridges to fill in gaps or removable solutions such as dentures. Recently, with new and innovative technological advancements, people with missing teeth have many advanced dental implant treatment options. Dental implants replace the root of missing teeth to simulate natural function and give the feeling of a healthy tooth. A new tooth replacement or denture stabilization can be supported by a dental implant. Dental implants are thereby a preferred option for patients and dentists

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Focus on Digital Dentistry

Increasing Popularity of Dental Tourism

High Growth Potential of Ceramic Dental Implants

Emergence of Fully tapered Dental Implants

Dental Implants Market – Geography

Europe is likely to dominate the market owing to high awareness of oral hygiene, coupled with improved healthcare infrastructure. Spain, Germany, Italy, Russia, and the UK are the major revenue generators in the region due to the availability of technologically advanced dental care products. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of periodontal disease in the geriatric population is expected to bolster the demand for dental implants. Europe has the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, with wider healthcare accessibility to the maximum proportion of the target population and high healthcare spending, which is expected to boost the dental implants market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography

Europe

Spain



Germany



Italy



France



UK



Russia

North America

US



Canada

APAC

South Korea



China



Japan



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico



Colombia

MEA

Iran



Turkey



Israel

Major Vendors

Institut Straumann

Dentsply Sirona

Zimmer Biomet

Henry Schein

Danaher

OSSTEM IMPLANT

Dentium

Other vendors include - A.B. Dental Devices, ADIN Dental Implant Systems, Alpha-Bio, AVINENT, BEGO, Bicon, BIOTECH Dental, bredent medical, CeraRoot, Cortex Dental Implants Industries, Dentalpoint, Dentatus, Dyna Dental, Glidewell Laboratories, Southern Implants, Thommen Medical, SpiralTech Dental Implants, Sweden & Martina, TAV Dental, Vita - Zahnfabrik H. Rauter, TBR Implants Group, T-Plus Implant Tech, TRI Dental Implants, Z-Systems, ZEST Anchors.

