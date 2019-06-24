NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental practice management software market is expected to reach US$ 4,299.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,721.0 Mn in 2018. The dental practice management software market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019-2027.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5783114/?utm_source=PRN



The market is driven by the factors such as, rising prevalence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing geriatric population. However, the high costs of dental procedures may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

As per the World health Organization's, Global Burden of Disease Study 2016 estimated that around 3.58 billion people across the globe suffer from dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth. The WHO also states that periodontal (gum) disease, which is a prominent cause of tooth loss was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease on a global scale. Globally, it is estimated that 2.4 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and 486 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth. Also, according to the American College of Prosthodontics (ACP), 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. Additionally, 40 million people on an average in the United States are missing all of their teeth. The ACP estimates that this number is expected to rise over the next two decades owing to increasing cavity and tooth decay. The high prevalence of dental issues will boost the adoption of dental practice management solutions by the dentists in the coming few years.

Global dental practice market management software was segmented by delivery mode and component.The delivery mode segment was further divided as on premise delivery mode, web-based delivery mode and cloud-based delivery mode.



Based on the component, the market was segmented as patient communication software, scheduling software, invoice/billing software, insurance management software, and other components. During 2018, the scheduling software led the dental practice management software market, by component.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American College of Prosthodontics, Japanese Society for Oral Health, Canadian Dental Association, and others.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5783114/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

