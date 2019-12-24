The global dental sterilization equipment and consumables market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Dental Sterilization Equipment and Consumables Market: About this market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834276/?utm_source=PRN



This dental sterilization equipment and consumables market analysis considers sales from both consumables and instruments products. Our study also finds the sales of dental sterilization equipment and consumables in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the consumables segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as a repetitive purchase cycle for end-users will play a significant role in the consumables segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global dental sterilization equipment and consumables market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, a growing number of dentists, and initiatives on dental infection control. However, non-compliance with dental sterilization standards, high cost of dental sterilization equipment and consumables, and availability of refurbished dental sterilizers may hamper the growth of the dental sterilization equipment and consumables industry over the forecast period.



Global Dental Sterilization Equipment and Consumables Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of dental diseases

Dental diseases are pathological inflammatory conditions that cause pain, discomfort, and disfigurement of the tissues and bones that surround the teeth. Some common dental diseases are dental caries, periodontal or gum disease, oral cancer, and tooth decay. The growing prevalence of such conditions in low-income countries is driving the use of varied dental equipment. However, improper dental practices and poor decontamination and disinfection of dental equipment can cause cross-contamination. This is driving the demand for and use of dental sterilization equipment and consumables that eliminate biological and transmissible agents such as spore forms, bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Thus, the rising prevalence of dental diseases will lead to the expansion of the global dental sterilization equipment and consumables market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Expansion of vendors to emerging markets

The middle-class population is growing in emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil, which is generating a large customer base that needs access to dental sterilization equipment and consumables. Expansion to emerging markets provides vendors with growth opportunities in terms of access to capital, first-mover advantage, economic growth, and government initiatives. Hence, vendors are adopting strategies such as acquisitions, the establishment of new R&D centers and manufacturing units, partnerships with manufacturers or distributors, and new product launches. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global dental sterilization equipment and consumables market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental sterilization equipment and consumables manufacturers, that include ANTONIO MATACHANA SA, Cantel Medical Corp., COLTENE Group, Danaher Corp., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Getinge AB, Midmark Corp., Nakanishi Inc., Tuttnauer, and W&H Dentalwerk Bürmoos GmbH.

Also, the dental sterilization equipment and consumables market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834276/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

