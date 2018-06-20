LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental sterilization market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The global dental sterilization market is projected to reach USD 1.48 billion by 2023 from USD 1.08 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Growth in the dental sterilization market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing number of dental facilities and the growing pool of dental care personnel, growing prevalence of dental ailments, and the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. However, stringent regulations on dental device sterilization and increasing outsourcing of dental sterilization services to third-party reprocessors are expected to limit market growth in the coming years.





Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5442751





By product, the dental sterilization consumables and accessories market held the largest market share in 2017.

By product, the global dental sterilization market is segmented into instruments and consumables & accessories.In 2017, the consumables and accessories segment dominated the dental sterilization market.



This is because consumables and accessories have a short life cycle, which results in their repeated and frequent purchase, as opposed to instruments which are considered a one-time investment.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period (2018–2023)

Europe dominated the dental sterilization market in 2017, followed by North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In Europe, Germany is expected to hold the largest share of the dental sterilization market due to the rising incidence of HAIs, growing geriatric population, high dental healthcare expenditure, and increasing number of dental procedures.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–40% and Tier 3–15%

• By Designation – C-level–41%, Director Level–30%, Others–29%

• By Region –Europe–32%, North America–27%, Asia Pacific–19%, Latin America–12%, Middle East & Africa- 10%



The prominent players in the dental sterilization market are Getinge Group (Sweden), Midmark (US), SciCan (Canada), Tuttnauer (US), Planmeca (Finland), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Danaher (US), Matachana Group (Spain), A-dec (US), W&H (Austria), Hu-Friedy (US), and NAKANISHI (Japan).



Research Coverage:

The dental sterilization market in this report is segmented by product, end user, and region.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges).



The study tracks and analyzes competitive developments (such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, geographical expansions, and R&D activities) and strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market ranks and core competencies in the dental sterilization market.



Reasons to buy this report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis—market ranking analysis of the top players, company profiles which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the dental sterilization market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report provides the latest dental industry statistics and industry trends, allowing buyers to identify the high growth product segment and potential customers and suppliers hence driving revenue growth and profitability.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on dental sterilization solutions offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the global dental sterilization market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the markets for global dental sterilization market across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global dental sterilization market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global dental sterilization market



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5442751



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-dental-sterilization-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-6-300669646.html