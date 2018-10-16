LONDON, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global desalting and buffer exchange market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0%.

The global desalting and buffer exchange market is expected to reach USD 1,094.8 million by 2023 from USD 679.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.0%. Growth in this market will largely be driven by increasing demand for mAbs, increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and a growing focus on proteomic and genomic research. However, a dearth of skilled professionals is a major challenge for the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5591613



The filtration segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2018.

Based on techniques, the market is broadly segmented into three techniques—filtration, chromatography, and precipitation.The filtration market is further segmented into ultrafiltration and dialysis techniques.



The chromatography market is further segmented into size exclusion chromatography and other chromatography techniques.The ultrafiltration segment is expected to dominate the filtration market in 2018.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the increased production of therapeutic mAbs, need to reduce the rising manufacturing cost, and advantages offered by the ultrafiltration technique over other techniques, such as minimum need of component changes, efficient microsolute transfer capabilities, cost effectiveness, low buffer consumption, and improved process efficiency.



Based on product, the kits segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018

In 2018, the desalting and buffer exchange segment is broadly segmented into kits, cassettes & cartridges, spin columns, filter plates, membrane filters, and other consumables and accessories.The kits segment is expected to dominate for the global desalting and buffer exchange market in 2018 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Increasing research and development in the field of bioprocessing and increasing use of desalting kits for analytical sample preparation for SDS-PAGE and mass spectrometry are driving the demand for desalting and buffer exchange kits to rapidly prepare, desalt, and concentrate protein samples.



North America is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global desalting and buffer exchange market. Increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, rising R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical companies, and growing research activities in the field of genomics and proteomics are major factors driving the growth of this segment during the forecast period..



Break-up profile of primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 40%, Tier 30%, and Tier 30%

• By Designation: C-level-27%, D-level-18%, and Others-55%

• By Region: North America-50%, Europe-20%, Asia Pacific-20%, and RoW-10%



Key players in the global desalting and buffer exchange market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck (US), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher (US), and Sartorius (Germany



Research Coverage:

The desalting and buffer exchange market in this report is segmented by product, technique, application, and region. The study tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as agreements, expansion, and acquisitions, and profiles key players and core competencies in the desalting and buffer exchange market.



Reasons to buy this report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on portfolios offered by the top players in the global desalting and buffer exchange market. The report analyzes the market by product, technique, application, and region



Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities in the global desalting and buffer exchange market



Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the markets for desalting and buffer exchange products across regions



Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, and recent developments in the global desalting and buffer exchange market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the key players in the global desalting and buffer exchange market



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5591613



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

