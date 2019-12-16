NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Detachable Tablet Market: About this market

This detachable tablet market analysis considers sales from windows, iPadOS, and other operating system. Our study also finds the sales of detachable tablet in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the windows operating system segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as easy-to-use interface and a diverse array of Windows-friendly peripherals will play a significant role in the windows operating system segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global detachable tablet market report looks at factors such as proliferation of low-cost detachable tablets, product differentiation, and introduction of 5G connectivity. However, increasing adoption of convertible laptops, increasing capabilities of smartphones, and impact of ongoing trade war on global detachable tablet market may hamper the growth of the detachable tablet industry over the forecast period.

Global Detachable Tablet Market: Overview

Introduction of 5G connectivity

The emergence of high-speed 5G internet connectivity is compelling the market players such as Microsoft, HP, Dell, and Lenovo to launch 5G technology-integrated detachable tablets. 5G services aim at increasing the speed of data communication by up to three times as compared with 4G LTE. As a result, telecommunication service providers are continuously working on the introduction of 5G services. Thus, the introduction of 5G technology by telecommunication service providers will lead to the expansion of the global detachable tablet market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Rise in digitalization

The implementation of automation technologies and mobile electronic devices across various end-user sectors including education, BFSI, hotels, and restaurants for achieving operational efficiency is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Vendors in the market are developing detachable tablets, particularly for enterprises, with cellular connectivity and security features such as encrypted devices and fingerprint sensors. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global detachable tablet market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading detachable tablet manufacturers, that include Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd..

Also, the detachable tablet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



