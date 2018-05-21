NEW YORK, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Development to Operations (DevOps) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (SME, Large Enterprise), By Application (IT, BFSI, Retail, Telecom), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The global DevOps market size is expected to reach USD 12.85 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., registering an 18.60% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing digitization of enterprises to automate business processes, rising adoption of cloud technologies, soaring adoption of agile frameworks, and need for better collaboration between IT teams to enhance operational efficiency will drive market growth.



DevOps tools and solutions address a variety of inefficiencies faced across the software development lifecycle.DevOps help enhance collaborations between development, operations, and quality assurance teams to facilitate continuous integration, testing, and delivery of software.



DevOps tools enable enterprises to automate software development and testing lifecycle by standardizing and automating the movement and deployment of code across different environments. These tools enable developers to integrate a continuous feedback loop so that they can shorten response time and continuously release software based on user feedback and usage behavior.



Organizations of all sizes are increasingly deploying DevOps tools to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, reduce time to market, deliver better quality software, and minimize costs associated with software development, delivery, and maintenance. However, issues such as lack of skilled workforce and standardized DevOps tool set or solutions are expected to challenge the industry.



Further key findings from the study suggest that:

• North America is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period, followed by Europe. Key factors contributing to regional growth are rapid adoption of digital services, advanced cloud infrastructure, and presence of major technology players

• Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing market, owing to rising presence of advanced infrastructure and increasing penetration of smartphones, smart devices, and digital services in developing countries such China, India, and Japan

• The large enterprises segment accounted for over 61.0% of the overall market in 2017. However, the SME segment is expected to demonstrate a high growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing number of small and medium enterprises across various regions delivering digital services

• The IT application segment dominates with a share of over 36.0% in the overall market in 2017, followed by the BFSI segment.Increasing online and mobile transactions, coupled with rising demand of customers for better solutions and services, are expected to drive market growth

• Key participants include IBM Corporation; CA Technologies; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Chef, Inc.; Puppet Labs, Inc.; Docker, Inc.; Clarizen, Inc.; and Microsoft Corporation.



