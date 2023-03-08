The Global DevSecOps Market is forecast to grow by $7577.43 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.53% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global DevSecOps Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the DevSecOps market and is forecast to grow by $7577.43 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.53% during the forecast period. Our report on the DevSecOps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of cyberattacks, the growing need for highly secure and continuous application delivery, and the growing awareness of the benefits of DevSecOps among enterprises.

The DevSecOps market is segmented as below:

By Component

Software

Service

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing penetration of IoT and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks as one of the prime reasons driving the DevSecOps market growth during the next few years. Also, key developments and advancements in DevSecOps framework and increasing focus on bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy in various enterprises will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the DevSecOps market covers the following areas:

DevSecOps market sizing

DevSecOps market forecast

DevSecOps market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading DevSecOps market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Aqua Security Software Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cloudflare Inc., Contrast Security Inc., Copado Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., Entersoft Australia Pty Ltd., Fastly Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Okta Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Progress Software Corp., Qualys Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Synopsys Inc., ThreatModeler Software Inc., and VMware Inc. Also, the DevSecOps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

