The Global Diamond Jewelry Market is forecast to grow by $16.6 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

Global Diamond Jewelry Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the diamond jewelry market and is forecast to grow by $16.6 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our report on the diamond jewelry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation in terms of design and manufacturing technology, growing demand for wedding jewelry, and e-retailers providing convenient services.

The diamond jewelry market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

Rings

Necklaces

Earrings

Bangles

Pendants

By Distribution Channel

Specialty stores

Department stores

Discounters

Online retailers

Others

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and South America

This study identifies the increasing adoption of omnichannel strategies as one of the prime reasons driving the diamond jewelry market growth during the next few years. Also, expansion of market vendors and increasing M&A and partnership activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the diamond jewelry market covers the following areas:

Diamond jewelry market sizing

Diamond jewelry market forecast

Diamond jewelry market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading diamond jewelry market vendors that include Anglo American plc, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., Brilliant Earth LLC, Cartier SA, CHANEL Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, DAMIANI S.p.A., F.lli Pisa SRL, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Harry Winston Inc., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pandora AS, Parker Diamonds, Signet Jewelers Ltd., Swarovski AG, Tacori Inc., and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. Also, the diamond jewelry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

