Die bonder equipment market is projected to grow at CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2024

The global die bonder equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 820 million in 2019 to USD 972 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2024. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include the growing demand for miniature electronic components and the increasing adoption of stacked die technology in IoT devices.



Market for fully automatic die bonders is projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Among different types, fully automatic die bonders are projected to lead the market from 2019 to 2024.Fully automatic die bonders can work on different modules, such as wire bonding, wedge bonding, flip chip bonding, and die bonding.



Fully automatic die bonders are required for the assembly and packaging of the high volume of consumer products. In addition, fully automatic die bonder equipment provide micron-level placement accuracy, ranging from ± 1.5?m to ± 0.5?m, necessary for the fabrication of electronic components used in medical devices, automobile systems, and consumer electronics, which is expected to propel the market growth in the near future.

Market for eutectic bonding technique is projected to grow at highest CAGR during 2019–2024

Among bonding techniques, the eutectic bonding technique is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the die bonder equipment market from 2019 to 2024.This technique requires higher operating temperature during the bonding process, and the bond created is not only robust but can also remain intact even in harsh environments.



Semiconductor components fabricated using the eutectic bonding technique are suitable for products that are used in automotive, telecommunications, and industrial applications due to their robustness, which is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market for the eutectic bonding technique in the near future.



Consumer electronics application accounted for largest market share in 2018

Among applications, the consumer electronics segment is projected to lead the die bonder equipment market from 2019 to 2024.The largest market size is due to the high demand for miniaturized consumer electronic products such as smartphones, wearables, and white goods that provide advantages such as compactness and durability.



These miniaturized products make use of several devices, such as optoelectronics, MEMS, and MOEMS. All these devices require die bonding equipment in the assembly process of these components.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to hold largest share of die bonder equipment market in 2024

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the die bonder equipment industry in 2024.More than 60% of OSAT players present across the world have their headquarters in the APAC region.



These OSAT companies use die bonding equipment in the semiconductor fabrication process.Additionally, an increasing number of IDMs in the region is expected to boost the die bonder equipment market growth in the near future.



Similarly, the mass production of electronic products, such as smartphones, wearables, and white goods, in China and Taiwan is also expected to accelerate market growth in APAC.



• BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.

• ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.

• Kulicke & Soffa

• Mycronic AB

• Palomar Technologies, Inc.

• West-Bond, Inc.

• MicroAssembly Technologies, Ltd.

• Finetech GmbH & Co. KG

• Dr. Tresky AG

• Smart Equipment Technology



This report offers detailed insights into the die bonder equipment market based on type, bonding technique, supply chain participant, device, application, and region.Based on type, the die bonder equipment industry has been segmented into manual, semiautomatic, and fully automatic die bonders.



Based on bonding technique, the market has been divided into epoxy, eutectic, soft solder, and other bonding techniques.Based on supply chain participant, the die bonder equipment market has been classified into IDM firms and OSAT companies.



Based on device, the market has been divided into optoelectronics, MEMS and MOEMS, and power devices.Based on application, the die bonder equipment market has been classified into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, telecommunications, healthcare, and aerospace & defense.



The market has been studied for Asia Pacific (APAC), the Americas; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).



