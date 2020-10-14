NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Die Casting market is projected to reach US$94.1 billion by 2025, driven by the growing demand for lightweight yet high performance components in industries ranging from electronics, lighting, automotive, aircraft, telecommunications, medical equipment, and hydraulics, among others. Die Casting, over the decades, has emerged into a widespread and extremely popular metal forming and processing process for producing metal parts. Defined as a process wherein molten metal is poured into a die-casting mold using high pressure, die-casting offers numerous advantages such as enabling high-speed production; ability to produce complex geometric shapes with precision; eliminates the need for machining; reduces material wastages; high degree of dimensional accuracy and stability; die-cast parts are heat resistant and have higher mechanical strength than plastic injection moldings; enables smooth or textured metal finishing; ability to be easily electroplated with little or no surface preparation; simplifies the assembly line process as fastening elements can be cast into the mold; the process offers consistent quality and is repeatable; and longer durability and lifespan of components. The scenario is creating opportunities for new uses and applications of die-cast parts and components.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818881/?utm_source=PRN





The automotive industry stands out as a major end-user of die-cast parts given the massive engineering focus shed on lightweighting. The most important advantage of die cast parts is that they have thinner walls, are stronger and lightweight. Since die cast parts are molded into a single piece they have no welded joints or fasteners and thereby are significantly lighter in weight. This special feature is of immense value in the automotive industry where vehicle lightweighting is the prevailing engineering theme. Volume of aluminum die cast parts in an average automobile is increasing. Traditional cast iron engine blocks are increasingly being replaced by aluminum die-cast blocks. Material developments surrounding aluminum alloy today offers high strength in addition to weighing over 60% less than cast iron engine block. Continued R&D and advancements being made in aluminum alloy metallurgy such as Al-Si-Cu-Mg-Fe alloy will help expand its use to engineered components in the axle products and structural components.



The rise of Industry 4.0 is spilling over into the die-casting market as Foundry 4.0 begins to emerge to change the competiveness of the metal processing industry. Metal foundries are increasingly investing in automating the die-casting process to reduce defects and meet cost and quality standards of end-use applications in the era of smart electronics; smart homes; smart cars; and smart medical devices. Foundry 4.0 involves the use of big data and IoT to monitor proper functioning of machines and prevent defects in production. Die-casting is typically, a high-stakes industry where defects in die-cast components can result in liability issues, profit and customer losses and irreversible damage to the brand. The scenario highlights the transformation of the die-casting industry as it prepares for the slew of opportunities expected to come its way. China ranks as the largest and fastest growing market with a 37.6% share and a 9.1% CAGR over the analysis period supported by the growing domestic automobile and consumer electronics industries coupled with the rapid expansion of mechanical and plant engineering sectors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818881/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Die Casting

Die Casting Market: Critical for Production of Manufactured

Parts and Finished Goods

Die Casting Volume Market Analysis

Die Casting Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Die Casting Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Developing Economies Continue to Spearhead Market Growth

An Insight into Global Castings Production

World Casting Market: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume

by Material for 2019E

Leading Metal Casting Producing Countries Worldwide: Percentage

Breakdown of Production Volume by Country for 2019E

Global Castings Market (2018): Average Production per Plant in

Thousand Metric Ton by Select Leading Countries

Ferrous Metal Castings Continue to Dominate, While Nonferrous

Metal Castings Gradually Gaining Ground

Global Economic Environment and Manufacturing Sector Trends

Influence Die Casting Market Dynamics

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the

Years 2015 through 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Die Casting Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Die Cast Automotive Parts Receive a Boost Against the Backdrop

of the Engineering Focus Shed on Lightweighting

Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting Catalyzes

Application of Aluminum Die Cast in Auto Parts: Average Weight

of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006,

2016 & 2019

Rising EV Sales: Another Emerging Growth Catalyst in the

Automotive End-Use Sector

With Myriad Factors Boosting the Outlook for EVs, Die-Casting

Foundries Will Witness the Emergence of New Demand

Opportunities: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In

Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, and 2022

Competition between Steel and Aluminum Castings Heats Up in the

Auto Industry

Heavy Transportation Segments Add to the Demand

Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry

Promises Bright Prospects

Opportunity Indicators

Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Sustained Demand for Consumer Appliances Worldwide: A Strong

Growth Driver

Global Household Appliances Market: Sales in US$ Billion for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Increasing Replacement of Wrought Iron and Steel with Aluminum

Castings in Military and Defense Applications: An Opportunity

for Growth

Increased Defense Spending Bodes Well for Die Casting Market:

Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years

2001 through 2018

Projected Defense Budget in US$ Billion for the Years 2019,

2021 and 2023

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for

2018

Rising Significance of Castings in Energy Production Chain

Spurs Demand from Power Industry

Global Wind Energy: Breakdown of Cumulative Installed Capacity

in GW by Region for the Years 2018 and 2022

Mechanization of Agriculture Adds to the Demand

Production of Plumbing Pipes & Fittings: A Lucrative Market

Opportunity for Castings

Global Market for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures: Breakdown of

Sales in US$ Billion by Region for Years 2018 and 2022

Porosity-Free, High-Strength and Superior Finish Aluminum

Castings: A Key Requirement in Medical Devices

Telecommunications Equipment: A High Potential End-use Application

Die Casting: The Most Widely Used Process to Transform Aluminum

into Products

High Pressure Die Casting Market Rides on the Lightweight Trend

in Automotive Industry

Global High Pressure Die Casting Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Revenues by Applications for 2019 and 2025

Magnesium Emerges as a Promising Alternative to Aluminum Die Cast

Comparative Analysis of Design Parameters

Automation Ensures Improved Productivity for Die Casting Industry

Growing Automation in Aluminum Die Casting Fosters Improved

Productivity

Technological Advancements and Innovations Spur Market Growth

Simulation-based Castings Continues to Gain Traction



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Die Casting by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Industrial Machinery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Die

Casting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Pressure Die Casting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Die Casting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Vacuum Die

Casting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Vacuum Die Casting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Die Casting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Squeeze Die

Casting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Squeeze Die Casting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Squeeze Die Casting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Production

Processes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Production Processes

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Production

Processes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Casting: The Foundation of US Manufacturing Sector

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Industrial

Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by Production

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pressure Die

Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting and Other

Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Chinese Die Casting Market: Poised for Growth

Market Analytics

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: China Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: China Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Analysis by Volume

European Die Casting Market Demand Scenario in Thousand Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Die Casting Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-

2017

Market Analytics

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Die Casting by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: France Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: France Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Industrial

Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by Production

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pressure Die

Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting and Other

Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Die

Casting by End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Die

Casting by Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum

Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis by Volume

Asia-Pacific Die Casting Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Die Casting Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-

2017

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Die

Casting by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Die Casting by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Die

Casting by End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Die

Casting by Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum

Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting

by End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting

by Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die

Casting, Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818881/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

