The global diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

Diesel fuel additives are diesel fuel-soluble chemicals added to diesel in small quantities to enhance or improve its properties. This diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market analysis considers sales from automotive, oil and gas, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the automotive segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing vehicles and increasing life of vehicles due to improvements in maintenance services will play a significant role in the automotive segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market report also looks at factors such as rising vehicle population leading to high consumption of diesel bottled fuel additives, increasing demand for biodiesel, an increase in marine trading and logistics activities. However, the growing popularity of battery-powered electric vehicles, stringent regulations and policies, and adoption of renewable and non-combustible energy sources may hamper the growth of the diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives industry over the forecast period.



Global Diesel Bottled (Aftermarket) Fuel Additives Market: Overview



Rising vehicle population leading to high consumption of diesel bottled fuel additives



The demand for vehicles is increasing across the globe which is driving the growth of the market. The sales and production of commercial vehicles have a direct impact on the market for diesel bottled fuel additives as these additives are widely used with diesel fuel. Rising sales will also drive the vehicle manufacturers to introduce newer models of trucks with advanced technologies. This demand for diesel bottled fuel additives will lead to the expansion of the global diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for ultra-low-sulfur diesel



To reduce the emission of exhaust gases the demand for ultra-low sulfur diesel has increased. Fuel additives such as cetane improvers needed in ultra-low sulfur diesel can reduce fuel consumption, noise, exhaust smoke, and emissions. There is an increase in adoption of ultra-low sulfur diesel in vehicles due to various applications such as preventing undesirable engine wear, and increased performance. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives manufacturers, that include Afton Group, AMSOIL Inc., BASF SE, LIQUI MOLY GmbH, Lucas Oil Products Inc., and Power Service Products Inc.



Also, the diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



