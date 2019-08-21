The global digit joints implants market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Digit Joint Implants Market: About this market

Digit joint implants are medical devices used to replace the damaged or diseased bone and joints of body parts. This digit joint implants market analysis considers sales from MCP and PIP joint implants, Trapeziometacarpal joint implants, Toe implants, Others. Our analysis also considers the sales of digit joint implants in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the MCP and PIP joint implants segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising incidence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis and the easy performance of revision procedures with these implants will play a significant role in the MCP and PIP joint implants segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global digit joint implants market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis with rising in geriatric population, a growing number of hand and foot injuries, rising initiatives and awareness on digit joint plants. However, uncertainties like complications associated with the use of digit joint implants, alternatives to digit joint plants, and the presence of stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the digit joint implants over the forecast period.Download the full report:

Global Digit Joint Implants Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis with rising in geriatric population

Arthritis is the inflammation of joints that affects the connective tissues surrounding the joints. Osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are the most common types caused due to aging, physical injuries, genetic inheritance, and immune dysfunction. This increased prevalence of OA and RA necessitates the use of medical devices to replace the damaged or diseased joints which will lead to the expansion of the global digit joints implants market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

The growing popularity of biodegradable digit joint implants

Biodegradable digit joint implants are made of biodegradable polymers which degenerate over time and facilitate healing and regeneration of joint tissues. These implants promote regrowth of the bone and do not require revision surgery. Vendors are further incorporating improved features to enhance their medical applications. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global digit joint implants market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digit joint implants manufacturers, that include Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Stryker Corp., Wright Medical Group NV, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Also, the digit joint implants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

