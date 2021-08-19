The Global Digital Asset & Cryptocurrency Association (GDCA) Ask House Leadership to Amend the Crypto Tax Provision in the Senate's Infrastructure Bill in Member Supported Letter

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Digital Asset & Cryptocurrency Association (GDCA)'s Advocacy Subcommittee Chairwoman Jill Richmond released the following statement in conjunction with GDCA member-endorsed letters submitted to the leadership of the U.S. House Ways & Means Committee and the U.S. House Financial Services Committee.

"The Global DCA strongly supports the notion that the digital asset industry should contribute to the development of our nation's infrastructure. In that vein, we still have an opportunity to fix the original language in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by ensuring all stakeholders are adequately considered. We, at GDCA, strongly support thoughtful and carefully tailored regulation for the digital asset and cryptocurrency industry. We have made appropriate recommendations that would provide for fair and reasonable tax reporting requirements without harming innovation in our nascent industry. We believe this approach will enable the United States to maintain its edge in the digital economy. We look forward to continued work on smart, inclusive, and considerate policy solutions."