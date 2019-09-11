NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Digital Dose Inhalers Market: About this market

This digital dose inhalers market analysis considers sales from both metered-dose and soft mist inhalers and dry powder inhalers . Our analysis also considers the sales of digital dose inhalers in Asia. Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the metered dose and soft mist inhalers segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as delivery of accurate dose during inhalation, cost-effectiveness will play a significant role in the metered-dose and soft mist inhalers segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global digital dose inhalers market report looks at factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing product launches by prominent players, and technological advances. However, high costs associated with digital dose inhalers, lack of awareness and interoperability, and limited availability of digital dose inhalers and digital security issues may hamper the growth of the digital dose inhalers industry over the forecast period.

Global Digital Dose Inhalers Market: Overview

Technological advancements

Digital dose inhalers or smart inhalers are an advanced type of inhalers, which help to achieve an effective outcome for COPD and asthma. Pharmaceutical companies are developing smart mist inhalers that optimize and improve drug delivery in patients with COPD. Market vendors are increasingly integrating Bluetooth technology and digitalizing inhaler devices to minimize common errors by measuring patient inhalation, increase the drug delivery efficacy, reduce health care costs, improve medication adherence, and enhance patient outcome. Such benefits of technological advancements will lead to the expansion of the global digital dose inhalers market at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

Rising integration of AI and the adoption of IoT

Digitalization has opened the doors for healthcare professionals to improve the treatment of asthma and COPD. AI technology uses algorithms and software to analyze complex medical data and minimizes the need for direct human input. Moreover, IoT based digital inhalers help customers to monitor their condition, understand the measurement of dosage, and prevent subsequent respiratory attacks. The sensors integrated digital dose inhaler systems help in minimizing emergency visits reducing risks and enhances patient outcome. This rise in the integration of AI and IoT is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global digital dose inhalers market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital dose inhalers manufacturers, that include AstraZeneca Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, OPKO Health Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Also, the digital dose inhalers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



