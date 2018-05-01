LONDON, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Market by Format Type (Billboard, Transit, Street Furniture and Others), by Application (Indoor and Outdoor) and by End User (Automotive, Personal Care & Household, Entertainment, Retail, Food & Beverages, Telecom, BFSI, and Others) - Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023



The global digital-out-of-home Market was valued at $3,639.30 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $8,393.30 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.60% from 2017 to 2023. DOOH media is a form of marketing and advertisement solutions for targeting large audiences residing outside the home. The global digital-out-of-home market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in expenditure on sales & marketing and inclination towards digitization across the globe.



The Asia-Pacific digital-out-of-home market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increase in government investment on digitization and rise in GDP in the regions, which assist in high advertisement spending.



The digital-out-of-home market is segmented based on format type, application, end user type, and geography. On the basis of format type, the market is classified into billboard, transit, street furniture, and others. By application, it is divided as indoor and outdoor. On the basis of end user type, the market is divided into automotive, personal care & household, entertainment, retail, food & beverages, telecom, BFSI, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key players profiled in the report include JCDecaux, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Lama Advertising Company, OUTFRONT Media, Daktronics, Prismview LLC NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Oohmedia! Ltd., Broadsign International LLC, and Aoto Electronics Co. Mvix, Inc., Christie Digital System, Ayuda Media System, and Deepsky Corporation Ltd. are some of the major players in global DOOH market.



The report presents analysis on the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analyses of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the digital-out-of-home Market.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis and dynamics of the digital-out-of-home market is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is provided.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Format type

Billboard

Transit

Street Furniture

Others



By Application

Indoor

Outdoor



By End User

Automotive

Personal Care & Household

Entertainment

Retail

Food & Beverages

Telecom

BFSI

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



