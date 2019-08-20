NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Digital Photo Frame Market: About this market

This digital photo frame market analysis considers sales from both electricity-powered and a battery-powered power source. Our analysis also considers the sales of digital photo frame in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the electricity-powered digital photo frame had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as uninterrupted view and no need for timely battery changes will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global digital photo frame report looks at factors such as product innovations and portfolio extensions leading to product premiumization, high adoption of smart devices and home automation products, and improvements in the standard of living leading to the introduction of featured products. However, uncertainties in the intense competition leading to price wars and reducing profit margins, high penetration of substitute products, and complex inventory, supply chain, and merchandising management may hamper the growth of the digital photo frame industry over the forecast period.

Global Digital Photo Frame Market: Overview

High adoption of smart devices and home automation products

Smart homes are residential houses that use the internet and digitization in key categories such as energy management system, home appliances, electronic equipment security and control systems, and other assisted living appliances and equipment. The demand for smart homes and smart home décor products, such as digital photo frames, is growing across the world. Home décor products such as digital photo frames can be controlled remotely using smart connecting hubs. This growing demand for high-end-smart connected products will lead to the expansion of the global digital photo frame market at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

Introduction of smart digital photo frames

A significant rise in demand for home automation and smart hubs has provided a growth opportunity for smart digital photo frames, which represent a part of the entire portfolio of digital photo frames. The purchases are driven by innovations and technological advances. The innovations and advanced include the incorporation of wireless connecting devices and the Internet of Things (loT). A major reason for the growing adoption of smart digital photo frames is the rising use of smart home technologies such as Al-enabled smart home controllers and smart hubs that can remotely control smart products such as smart digital photo frames. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global digital photo frame market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital photo frame manufacturers, that include Eastman Kodak Co., HP Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp.

Also, the digital photo frame market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Download the full report:

https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5807382/?utm_source=PRN

