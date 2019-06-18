The global digital polymerase chain reaction market generated $318 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,206 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2018 to 2025
Digital PCR Market by Technology (Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) and BEAMing Digital PCR), Product Type (Digital PCR Equipment, Consumables & Reagents, and Software & Services), Application (Clinical diagnostics, Research, and Forensics), and End User (Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Industries, and University and Government Organizations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
Digital PCR Market Overview:
The global digital polymerase chain reaction market generated $318 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,206 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2018 to 2025. Digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) is an advancement of traditional polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The traditional PCR with its limited precision and accuracy often fail to amplify small samples of nucleic acid to a detectable level. As a result, there is a growing demand for better techniques to assess the minute quantities of DNA or RNA. dPCR is a more sensitive and reliable technique with improved ability to quantify the absolute amount of nucleic acid. It divides the sample into large number of fragments, each containing either one or no template nucleic acid sequence. After DNA amplification, scoring is done with the help of fluorescence, counting the score as positive for the fraction containing template sequence and negative for the sample without the template sequence.
The major factors driving the global digital polymerase chain reaction market are increase in demand for innovative diagnostic techniques, rise in disease awareness, need for early diagnosis of viral, infectious, and genetic disease, and surge in number of diagnostic centers across the globe. However, high cost of dPCR testing and limited expertise and accessibility, especially in the developing countries are expected to restrict the market growth.
The global digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, application, end user, and region. According to technology, the market is bifurcated into droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) and BEAMing digital PCR. On the basis of type, the market is divided into digital PCR equipment, consumables & reagents, and software & services. Based on application, it is categorized into clinical diagnostics, research and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into clinical diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries, and university and government organizations. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits for Digital PCR Market:
This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities.
The market estimations provided in this report are based on a comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.
In-depth analysis based on region facilitates in analyzing the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.
Digital PCR Key Market Segments:
By Technology
Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR)
BEAMing Digital PCR
By Product Type
Digital PCR equipment
Consumables and reagents
Software & Services
By Application
Clinical diagnostics
Research
Forensics
By End User
Clinical diagnostic laboratories
Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries
University and government organizations
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Taiwan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
Key Players Profiled
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (RainDance Technologies, Inc.)
Expedeon AG
Fluidigm Corporation
JN Medsys
Merck KGaA
Qiagen N.V. (Formulatrix, Inc.)
Stilla Technologies
Sysmex Corporation (Sysmex Inostics GmbH)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
