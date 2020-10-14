The global digital therapeutics market is projected to be worth over USD 8.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.7%, claims Roots Analysis

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Digital Health Market: Focus on Digital Therapeutics (2nd Edition), 2020-2030 (Based on Type of Solution (Software Solution, Gaming Solution and Combination Solution), Type of Therapy (Curative and Preventive), and Purpose of Solution (Medication Replacement and Medication Augmentation" report to its list of offerings.

According to experts, digital therapeutic solutions are primarily based on behavior modification and are designed to address a variety of therapeutic needs across a wide range of disease indications. Several digital solutions have also been developed to enable remote doctor-patient consultations. Such solutions have witnessed a surge in adoptions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Market Insights

Nearly 230 digital therapeutic solutions are currently available / under development

Close to 45% of the aforementioned solutions are standalone software applications targeting more than 60 unique indications.

Over 85% of digital therapeutic solutions are intended to replace medication

Such solutions are currently available / being developed to treat neurological disorders (27%), mental health problems (24%), and certain metabolic disorders (24%). Alternatively, some digital health products are designed to augment the effect of conventional therapeutics and are currently being considered for treating substance use disorders and few mental health problems.

220+ clinical trials, focused on digital therapeutics, have been registered since 2004

Around 80,000 patients have been enrolled in clinical research initiatives aimed at validating the efficacy of digital therapeutics, and generate real world evidence concerning their efficacy and safety. Close to 50% of such trials have been / are being conducted in the US.

Nearly USD 1.9 billion invested by both private and public investors in this domain

~85% of the total capital raised for digital therapeutics-related initiatives has been from venture capital investors, featuring over 370 participants.

Partnership activity in this field has grown at a CAGR of ~42%, between 2015 and 2019

More than 70% of the reported deals were established after 2017, with the maximum activity being reported in 2019. Majority of the instances captured in the report were focused on pilot product offering (29%) and research and development agreements (21%).

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 70% of the market share by 2030

The market in Asia-Pacific regions is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace (23.2%). In 2030, digital solutions targeting metabolic disorders are likely to represent the largest market share, in terms of revenues from product sales (26%), followed by those intended for mental health problems (20%) and neurological disorders (19%).

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of digital therapeutic solutions?

What are the most popular therapeutic areas addressed by digital health solutions?

What are the key factors influencing the price of digital therapeutics?

What is the trend of capital investments in the digital therapeutics market?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What type of marketing strategies are being adopted by developers in this domain?

How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the digital therapeutics market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to digital therapeutics?

The USD 8.9 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the digital therapeutics market has been analyzed across the following segments:

- Type of Solution

Standalone Software Application

Software Application + Device + Personal Coach

Software Application + Device + AI Support

Software Application + Device

Software Application + AI Support

Software Application + Personal Coach

Other Types of Solutions

- Purpose of Solution

Medication Replacement

Medication Augmentation

- Type of Therapy

Curative

Preventive

- Business Model

Business to Consumer (Patients and Caregivers)

Business to Business (Healthcare Providers, Payers, Employers and Pharmaceutical Companies)

- Therapeutic Areas

Cardiovascular Disorders

Chronic Pain

Mental Health Problems

Metabolic Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Sleep Disorders

Substance Use Disorders

Others

- Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, digital therapeutic solutions are likely to witness enhanced adoption due to their broader applicability, remote guidance and other advanced features, thereby, offering lucrative opportunities to their developers. The report includes detailed transcripts of the discussions held with following industry experts:

Eran Ofir (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Somatix)

(Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Somatix) Edouard Gasser (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tilak Healthcare )

(Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ) Stephanie Tilenius (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vida Health )

(Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ) Adam Kaufman (Chief Executive Officer, Canary Health)

(Chief Executive Officer, Canary Health) Vijay Ravindran (Chief Executive Officer, Floreo)

(Chief Executive Officer, Floreo) Palakh R Sarogi (Vice President, Marketing, Wellthy Therapeutics), Arani Sarkra (Senior Manager, Consumer Marketing, Wellthy Therapeutics) and Yolande D'Mello (Marketing and Public Relations, Wellthy Therapeutics)

Amelie Janson (Communication Manager, Voluntis)

(Communication Manager, Voluntis) Anonymous (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, UK based Small-sized Company)

The research covers brief profiles of key players engaged in the development of digital therapeutic solutions; other popular industry players featured in the report include:

Akili Interactive

Beats Medical

Big Health

Bold Health

Click Therapeutics

CureApp

dreem

Ehave

Ginger

Happify Health

inMotion VR

Kaia Health

Lark Health

Mahana Therapeutics

MindMaze

Noom

NOVOSI

Omada Health

Palo Alto Health Sciences

Pear Therapeutics

Vida Health

Welldoc

ZOLL Medical

