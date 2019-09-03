NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Digital Twin Market: About this market

This digital twin market analysis considers sales from both on-premise and cloud deployment. Our analysis also considers the sales of the digital twin in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the on-premise segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as less vendor dependency, easier customization, and provision of higher security will play a significant role in the on-premise segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global digital twin market report looks at factors such as industry 4.0 and industrial IoT, increase in demand for predictive maintenance and real-time data for monitoring, and need for reduced time0to-market and improved decision making. However, the high cost of deployment and complex architecture of digital twin, cybersecurity for digital twin, and talent gap in the market may hamper the growth of the digital twin industry over the forecast period.





Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5811971/?utm_source=PRN





Global Digital Twin Market: Overview

Increase in demand for predictive maintenance and real-time data for monitoring

Predictive maintenance enables companies to monitor the performance and condition of their assets during normal operation to reduce the likelihood of downtimes. Its goal is to predict equipment failure through regularly scheduled maintenance. It has many benefits, such as reduced machine failure, reduced maintenance costs, increased production, and improved safety. Moreover, the demand for real-time data for monitoring the process line, assets and equipment performance has been increasing among the companies as it helps companies to monitor their key performance indicators. This will lead to the expansion of the global digital twin market at a CAGR of almost 38% during the forecast period.

Use of AI in digital twin

AI is rapidly transforming the existing IT landscape. The implementation of AI in digital twin enables companies to gain more insights, transform operations, and unlock new business opportunities. AI plays a vital role in pattern recognition, learning models, unstructured data analytics, multimodal data analytics, and create intelligent knowledge network. The AI-enabled platform enables companies to normalize and contextualize the sensor data for real-time data analysis. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global digital twin market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital twin manufacturers, that include General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., PTC Inc., Siemens AG.

Also, the digital twin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5811971/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

