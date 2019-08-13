The global digitally printed wallpaper market at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market: About this market

This digitally printed wallpaper market analysis considers sales from both electrophotography and inkjet technologies. Our analysis also considers the sales of digitally printed wallpaper in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the electrophotography segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high production speed when paired with a coreless wallpaper rewinder along with the benefits of the electrophotographic technology over other printing technologies such as inkjet will play a significant role in the electrophotographic segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global digitally printed wallpaper market report also looks at factors such as increasing expenditure on infrasturural activities, rising number of DIY consumers, benefits of digital wallpaper printing. However, concerns regarding use of wallpapers, rise in availability of substitute products, stringent regulations for manufacturing digitally printed wallpapers may hamper the growth of the digitally printed wallpaper industry over the forecast period. Read the full report:

Benefits of digital wallpaper printing

Digital wallpaper printing has emerged as a major wallpaper printing technology over the years. Digital wallpaper printing helps printing companies eliminate the use of expensive printing plates. Wallpaper manufacturers use digital printing technology to create short runs of wallpapers, reducing the need for inventory. It also helps them reduce the cost per unit for short- and medium-sized runs. It also helps them alter wallpaper designs without paying for more printing plates. Since the data used is digital in digital wallpaper printing, it does not take a lot of resources to produce different versions of the same wallpaper. Such benefits will lead to the expansion of the global digitally printed wallpaper market at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.

Growing popularity of custom wallpapers

Custom wallpapers are printed according to the need and demand of consumers. These wallpapers give a designer the ability to create the exact look and feel desired by consumers. Custom-printed wallpapers are used as an alternative to generic or stock wallpapers. These wallpapers are mainly used in restaurants, corporate lobbies, and home interiors. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global digitally printed wallpaper market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digitally printed wallpaper manufacturers, that include A.S. Création Tapeten AG, Graham & Brown Ltd., Muraspec Decorative Solutions Ltd., MX Display Ltd., and Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG.

Also, the digitally printed wallpaper market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

