The Global DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) Market is accounted for $0.69 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $3.08 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 23.8%

DDI solution (DNS, DHCP and IP address management solution) is an important tool for the business. A key advantage of DDI solutions is the integration of the IP address plan data with the live actual data held in DNS and DHCP servers. It implements the basic weapon for firms to quickly and simply direct the diverse tasks connected with IP address management (IPAM).



By deployment types, Cloud computing is a trend that is expected to impact the industry, due to the rising investments by the players. They are anticipated to enhance the use of virtualized services, which will in turn impact the demand for DDI. Security plays a significant part and is likely to drive the Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) deployment over the next decade.



North America accounted for largest market share during the forecast period. Increasing IoT trends in this region has surged the adoption of innovations such as big data, mobility, and cloud. In addition, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate owing to the high density of population, proliferation of mobile devices and internet usage in the market in this region.



Some of the key players in the DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nixu Software, ZOHO Corporation, SolarWinds, Inc., Men & Mice, INVETICO, Infoblox, Inc., Incognito Software Systems, Inc., FusionLayer, EfficientIP, BlueCat Networks, BT Diamond IP, ApplianSys Limited and Alcatel-Lucent.



Services Covered:

• Overlay DDI Service

• Integrated Service

• Managed Service



Deployment Types Covered:

• On-premise

• Cloud



Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware



Versions Covered:

• IPv6

• IPv4



Applications Covered:

• Virtualization and Cloud

• POS Devices

• IP Telephony

• Mobile Computers

• Wireless Communication Devices

• Network Automation

• Data Center Transformation

• Network Security

• Other Applications



Organization Size Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



End Users Covered:

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Education

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Telecom and IT

• Government and Defense

• SMBs

• Other End Users



Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa



https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4519534



