NEW YORK, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The extreme vulnerability of DNS to malware and APT intrusions is driving the growth of the DNS firewall market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05400535





The global DNS firewall market is expected to grow from USD 90.5 million in 2018 to USD 169.7 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during the forecast period. The extreme vulnerability of DNS to malware and Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) intrusions are some of the factors expected to drive the DNS firewall market. However, the Information Technology (IT) security budget concerns may act as the restraining factor for the growth of the DNS firewall market.



The virtual appliance segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The virtual appliance-based solutions facilitate the deployment of wide-area distributed computing infrastructure.Such solutions run on the Windows Operating System (OS) to create a virtual environment that resembles a completely separate computing environment.



Hence, DNS firewall services provided by virtual appliances are equivalent to the security offered by hardware appliances.



The BFSI end-use vertical is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The BFSI end-use vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as organizations in this end-use vertical need security of products and services that can protect their employees, customers, assets, offices, branches, and operations. New and improved financial products and services are frequently introduced by vendors to enhance their business operations and expand the customer base, making the BFSI end-use vertical a lucrative target for fraudsters.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of the growth rate, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of broad and diverse internet subscriber base in several APAC countries, technological advancements in industry verticals, and the increasing deployment of data centers and cloud infrastructure in this region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the DNS firewall market.



The breakup of the profiles of primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 27%, Tier 2 – 31%, and Tier 3 – 42%

• By Designation: C-Level – 35%, Director Level – 40%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 42%, Europe – 34%, and APAC – 24%



The key DNS firewall vendors profiled in the report are as follows:

1. Cloudflare (US)

2. BlueCat (Canada)

3. Infoblox (US)

4. EfficientIP (France)

5. EonScope (US)

6. Nominum (US)

7. Cisco (US)

8. F5 Networks (US)

9. VeriSign (US)

10. SWITCH (Switzerland)

11. eSentire (Canada)

12. ThreatSTOP (US)

13. Constellix (US)

14. Verigio Communications (US)



Research Coverage

The DNS firewall market has been segmented based on deployment types, end-users, end-use verticals, and regions. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview; services; key strategies; new service launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the global DNS firewall market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

• The report segments the DNS firewall market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations to the revenue numbers for the overall market and subsegments across different regions.

• The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

• The report helps stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, new services developments, partnerships, and acquisitions.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05400535



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-dns-firewall-market-is-expected-to-grow-from-usd-90-5-million-in-2018-to-usd-169-7-million-by-2023--at-a-compound-annual-growth-rate-cagr-of-13-4-300654589.html