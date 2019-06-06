NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dPCR and qPCR market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.



The global dPCR and qPCR market is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2024 from USD 4.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2024. The rising incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders across the world has spurred the demand for better and faster diagnostic tests. This has also boosted the overall pace of R&D in the dPCR and qPCR market along with the availability of strong financial support in the form of investments, funds, and grants. These factors are driving the growth of dPCR and qPCR market during the forecast period. However, high instrument costs—especially that of dPCR—and the technical limitations of PCR are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.



The qPCR reagents segment is expected to account for the largest market share of the global qPCR products and services market in 2019.

The qPCR reagents and consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share among qPCR products in 2019. The expansion of qPCR applications in the field of clinical diagnosis, forensics, and genomic research, along with the increased funding for life science research and the rising number of probe-based multiplex genetic analysis procedures, are responsible for the dominance of the qPCR reagents and consumables segment.



Clinical applications to show the highest growth in the dPCR and qPCR applications market during the forecast period.

The clinical applications segment will show the highest growth in the dPCR and qPCR applications market during the forecast period.The growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the growing usage of qPCR in disease diagnosis, rising incidence of infectious and genetic diseases, and growing public emphasis on early & effective disease diagnosis & treatment.



Furthermore, the technological benefits (such as high flexibility, increased device sensitivity, better precision, and absolute quantification of the target molecule) offered by dPCR over traditional disease testing techniques and the growing adoption of dPCR among hospitals & diagnostic centers are other factors driving the growth of this segment in the forecast period.



North America to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019.

North America accounts for the largest share of the dPCR and qPCR market owing to the high incidence of chronic and genetic diseases, rising geriatric population, growing adoption of qPCR and dPCR techniques in research & academia, and significant public-private funding in the field of genome analysis. Further, the strong presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the US and ongoing initiatives by the Canadian government to support life science, genomic, and clinical research are other few factors influencing the demand of dPCR and qPCR products in this region



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 34%, and Tier 3 - 21%

• By Designation: C-level 10%, Director-level 14%, and Others - 76%

• By Region: North America - 31%, Europe - 33%, APAC - 19%, and RoW - 17%



The major players in the market include Abbott Laboratories (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Analytik Jena AG (Germany), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage

This report studies the dPCR and qPCR market based on product and services, application, end user, and region.The report also studies factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions and the respective countries in these regions.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the market, and high-growth regions, as well as their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.



