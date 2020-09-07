The Global Drag Reducing Agent Market is expected to grow by $ 63.33 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Drag Reducing Agent Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the drag reducing agent market and it is poised to grow by $ 63.33 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on drag reducing agent market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing application of drag reducing agents in oil and gas industry and rising complexity in offshore field operations. In addition, increasing application of drag reducing agents in oil and gas industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The drag reducing agent market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The drag reducing agent market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Crude oil

• Chemical transportation

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• MEA

• APAC

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the friction resistance and other excellent properties as one of the prime reasons driving the drag reducing agent market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our drag reducing agent market covers the following areas:

• Drag reducing agent market sizing

• Drag reducing agent market forecast

• Drag reducing agent market industry analysis



