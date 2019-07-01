NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drinkware is a vessel intended to contain beverages or liquid foods for consumption. Our drinkware market analysis considers the use of drinkware by commercial and residential end-users. Our analysis also considers the sales of drinkware in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the commercial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing number of pubs, bars, and hotels will play a significant role in the commercial segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global drinkware market looks at factors such as the introduction of drinkware products in various designs and styles, growing number of pubs, hotels, bars, and home bars, and access to online distribution channels and growing online sales of drinkware products. However, the intense competition from unorganized players and existing players, infrequent purchases and long average replacement cycle, and criticality of inventory management and product sourcing may hamper the growth of the drinkware industry over the forecast period.







Global Drinkware Market: Overview



Access to online distribution channels and growing online sales of drinkware products



Vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on improving their online distribution to improve their business and expand their reach globally. The availability of a wide range of products on online platforms is supporting the growth of the online distribution channel. Several vendors in the market have developed their distribution platforms, while others are partnering with e-commerce companies to expand their sales. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global drinkware market size at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.



Personalization of drinkware for gifting purposes



Consumers are increasingly purchasing personalized drinkware products with special messages imprinted on them. This trend is very common in Western Europe and North America. To capitalize on this trend, vendors in the market are introducing in-house laser engraving technology and online portfolio to put personal messages. This trend is expected to fuel the growth of the global drinkware market size.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global drinkware market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several drinkware manufacturers, that include Fiskars Corp., Lenox Corp., Libbey Inc., ?i?ecam Group, and The Oneida Group Inc.



Also, the drinkware market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



