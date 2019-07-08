NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Drone navigation system allow users to control the flight parameters of a drone by working in tandem with the drone flight management system and embedded datalink system to effectively control the heading and attitude of a drone. This drone navigation system market analysis considers sales from end-users including military drones and consumer and civil drones. Our analysis also considers the sales of the drone navigation system in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the military drones segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising applications of drones for surveillance to enhance the troops' situational awareness will play a significant role in the military drones segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global drone navigation system market report looks at factors such as advancements in electronic warfare technologies, enhanced application profile of drones, and miniaturization of payloads and subsystems. However, endurance constraints driving R&D costs, vulnerability to cybersecurity threats, and challenges associated with bandwidth allocation for drone operations may hamper the growth of the drone navigation system industry over the forecast period.



Global Drone Navigation System Market: Overview



Advancements in electronic warfare technologies



Drones are preferred for surveillance on specific locations owing to their capability of performing pre-emptive strikes and visual superiority. Drones such as UAVs can effectively capture data and have advanced defense mechanisms. These capabilities of drones will lead to the expansion of the global drone navigation system market at a CAGR of over 27% during the forecast period.



Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into drones



AI will power next-generation drones as they will have the capability to capture real-time data. The future AI-enabled drones will improve the safety aspects of its components with fully automated navigation systems. These advantages of AI-enabled drones are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global drone navigation system market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drone navigation system manufacturers, that include AeroVironment Inc., HEXAGON, Northrop Grumman Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., SBG Systems SAS, and SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.



Also, the drone navigation system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



