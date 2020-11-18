The Global Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market is expected to grow by $ 1.28 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the dry-cleaning and laundry services market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.28 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. Our reports on dry-cleaning and laundry services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing labor force participation of women and cost-effectiveness and other benefits of laundry services. In addition, increasing labor force participation of women is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The dry-cleaning and laundry services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential

• Coin-operated



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies introduction of smart-laundry technology as one of the prime reasons driving the dry-cleaning and laundry services market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our dry-cleaning and laundry services market covers the following areas:

• Dry-cleaning and laundry services market sizing

• Dry-cleaning and laundry services market forecast

• Dry-cleaning and laundry services market industry analysis



