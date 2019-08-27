NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Dry Honey Market: About this market

This dry honey market analysis considers sales from both conventional dry honey and organic dry honey. Our analysis also considers the sales of dry honey in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the conventional dry honey segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as low cost and growing awareness about the health benefits of conventional dry honey will play a significant role in the conventional dry honey segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global dry honey market report looks at factors such as health benefits of consuming dry honey, healthy ingredient in food products, and growth in organized retailing globally. However, the declining number of honeybee colonies, availability of substitutes, and increasing adoption of honey dehydration at home may hamper the growth of the dry honey industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810961/?utm_source=PRN Global Dry Honey Market: Overview

Health benefits of consuming dry honey Dry honey is antimicrobial and rich in antioxidants. It can have a soothing effect. It controls blood pressure, and heart diseases help in reducing low-density lipoproteins and suppress cough in children and promote wound and burn to heal. These health benefits of consuming dry honey will lead to the expansion of the global dry honey market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Advances in the detection of honey adulteration Honey products such as dry honey are prepared by dehydrating raw honey. Dry honey products are superior to raw honey in terms of longer shelf life while having the same nutritional values. Therefore, the demand for dry honey is high among food and beverages and healthcare industries. When dehydrated, any adulteration in raw honey impacts the nutritional value and performance of dry honey products. Several government bodies and associations worldwide are developing methods to detect adulteration in raw honey. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global dry honey market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dry honey manufacturers, that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Blue Chip Group Inc., Norevo GmbH, SoulBee Ltd.

Also, the dry honey market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810961/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

