This Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market analysis considers sales from both biologics and small molecules in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the biologics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high efficacy to stop the progression of the disease will play a significant role in the biologics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global DMD therapeutics market report looks at factors such as high unmet need, increasing strategic alliance, and patient assistance programs. However, high treatment costs, stringent regulatory environment, and adverse side effects of DMD therapeutics may hamper the growth of the DMD therapeutics industry over the forecast period.



Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market: Overview

High unmet need.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy led to the identification of the dystrophin gene, which is responsible for coding patients that helps in maintaining muscle cell membrane stability. This led to the identification of various therapeutic targets, such as dystrophin-based therapies like EXONDYS 51 and TRANSLARNA. However, the high costs of these drugs are restricting their penetration in many underdeveloped and developing countries. This has resulted in high unmet demand for affordable therapies that can reverse the progression of DMD. This is encouraging many leading vendors to introduce affordable novel therapies for the treatment. The strong distribution network of vendors coupled with the presence of reimbursement policies will lead to the expansion of the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market at a CAGR of over 37% during the forecast period.

Increasing research funding

Advances in diagnostic methods is leading researchers and organizations to conduct research onresearch developing therapeutics for treating DMD. For instance, Muscular Dystrophy Association developed an innovative way to fund the research on moving new drug targets into clinical stages at a fast pace. On the other hand, organizations such as Duchenne UK provides research grants to vendors and researchers developing therapeutics for DMD. This increasing research funding is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market is highly concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics manufacturers, that include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PTC Therapeutics Inc., Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Also, the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



