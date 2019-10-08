NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global E-Commerce Packaging Market: About this market

This e-commerce packaging market analysis considers sales from corrugated boxes, protective packaging, and polybags types. Our analysis also considers the sales of e-commerce packaging in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the corrugated boxes segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the durability and lightweight properties of corrugated boxes will play a significant role in the corrugated boxes segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global e-commerce packaging market report looks at factors such as the growth of the e-commerce sector, increase in the demand for secondary packaging and protective packaging, and increasing demand for subscription boxes. However, complex supply chain, need for e-commerce packaging to comply with stringent regulations, and difficulties in optimizing packaging size may hamper the growth of the e-commerce packaging industry over the forecast period.

Global E-Commerce Packaging Market: Overview



Increasing demand for secondary and protective packaging



The high internet and smartphone penetration are aiding the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector, which necessitates secondary and protective packaging when the goods are transported. E-commerce packaging is important for fulfilling functions such as cushioning, void filling, protecting, dividing, and shock absorption. These materials are useful for packing of fragile products to prevent any kind of damage and tampering. Moreover, the main purpose of secondary packaging is ease in logistics and branding of e-commerce vendors. Thus, the need for secondary packaging in the e-commerce sector will lead to the expansion of the global e-commerce packaging market at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.



Growing popularity of smart packaging



The emergence of smart packaging is gaining traction in the market as it helps in monitoring the freshness of the products. Smart packaging is embedded with sensor technology, which helps to monitor the freshness of the product, display information about quality, and thus, improve product and customer safety. Smart packages are currently being used for the packaging of various food products, pharmaceuticals, electronics, apparel, and many other types of products. This improves the customer experience and helps vendors gain their trust. The popularity of smart packaging among these customers is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global e-commerce packaging market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading e-commerce packaging manufacturers, that include Amcor Ltd., BillerudKorsnäs AB, DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Mondi Group, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co.



Also, the e-commerce packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



