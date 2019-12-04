NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Ear Syringe Market: About this market

This ear syringe market analysis considers sales from bulb-type ear syringe and tubular-type ear syringe. Our study also finds the sales of ear syringe in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the bulb-type ear syringe segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the comfort of the user's home without the need to make an appointment with a general practitioner (GP) or a nurse practitioner will play a significant role in the bulb-type ear syringe segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global ear syringe market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for latex-free products, improvement in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, and benefits of ear syringing. However, risk and complications associated with surgical supplies, availability of substitutes, and complex regulatory framework may hamper the growth of the ear syringe industry over the forecast period.

Global Ear Syringe Market: Overview

Benefits of ear syringing

The buildup of excess earwax can cause deafness, tinnitus, and other ear problems. When ear drops are not effective in removing the earwax, physicians recommend the use of ear syringes. Ear syringing is a painless procedure that helps to improve the hearing capabilities of patients. The syringes use the right amount of pressure to squirt the water directly into the ear and dislodge the softened wax. Thus, the benefits of ear syringing will lead to the expansion of the global ear syringe market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of disposable supplies

The increasing awareness among patients about the growing cases of hospital-associated infections during surgery and maternity care has led to the increasing adoption of disposable medical supplies, such as gloves, gowns. drapes, and syringes, both in public and private healthcare facilities. The awareness programs conducted by government agencies and NGOs on the use of disposable supplies, such as syringes, have contributed to their growing demand in the market. The low price of disposable supplies is another major driver for their adoption in healthcare facilities, as it helps in controlling the rising costs of medical supplies in these healthcare centers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global ear syringe market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ear syringe manufacturers, that include Amsino International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Entermed BV, GF Health Products Inc., Henke-Sass Wolf GmbH, Medline Industries Inc., Premier Inc., Sklar Surgical Instruments, and Surtex Instruments Ltd.

Also, the ear syringe market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



