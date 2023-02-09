NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global eClinical Solutions market is projected to reach USD 17.9 billion in 2027 from USD 9.6 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 13.3%. Rising operational costs and regulatory requirements pertaining to clinical research studies, favorable government support & funding for clinical trials, increasing R&D expenditure on drug development by pharma-biotech companies and growing adoption of novel software solutions in clinical research are some of the major driving factors for the global eClinical solutions market.

Web-hosted (on-demand) models segment held the largest market share in 2021

Based on delivery mode, the global eClinical solutions market is segmented into web-hosted (on-demand), licensed enterprise (on-premises), and cloud-based (SaaS) models. In 2021, the web-hosted segment accounted for the largest share (55.1%) of the global eClinical solutions market. Advantages such as easy user access, reductions in cost, and faster retrieval of data are factors driving the market growth for web-hosted eClinical solutions during the forecast period.

Phase III clinical trials is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on clinical trial phase, the eClinical solutions market has been segmented into phase I, II, III, and IV.The phase III clinical trials segment accounted for the largest share of the eClinical solutions market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The significant demand for eClinical solutions in phase III clinical trials is mainly attributed to the involvement of a large patient sample population size, the globalization of clinical trials, and the rising need to increase the efficiency of clinical trials.

Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies to dominate the eClinical solutions end user segment in 2021

Based on end user, the global eClinical solutions market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, consultancy service companies, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and academic & research institutes. The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of 38.5% of the global eClinical solutions market, by end user, in 2021. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing applications of clinical data management and analytics software during clinical trials and the availability of R&D budgets for advanced healthcare IT software.

Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth between 2022 to 2027

In 2021, North America commanded the largest share of the eClinical solutions market, however, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest CAGR of 16.3% between 2022-2027. Increasing outsourcing of clinical trial studies by large pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, the presence of a large patient population, and low operating costs of conducting clinical trials are key factors driving the growth of the eClinical solutions market in the Asia Pacific region.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 33%, Tier 2 – 42%, and Tier 3 – 25%• By Designation: C-level – 29%, Director-level – 23%, and Others – 48%• By Region: North America - 35%, Europe – 30%, APAC –26%, Rest of the World –9%

The prominent players in this market include Oracle Corporation (US), Parexel International Corporation (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Clario (US), Datatrak International (US), Signant Health (US), 4G Clinical (US), MaxisIT (US), IBM Watson Health (US), eClinical Solutions LLC (US), Veeva Systems (US), Research Manager (US), Saama Technologies, LLC (US), Mednet (US), Anju Software, Inc (US), Medrio, Inc. (US), Castor (US), Clinipace (US), ArisGlobal (US), Quretec Ltd. (Estonia), OpenClinica, LLC (US), Advarra (US), RealTime Software Solutions, LLC (US), YPrime LLC. (US) and Vial (US).

Research Coverage

This report studies the eClinical Solutions market based on product, delivery mode, clinical trial phases, end users and region.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of this market and the factors impacting market dynamics.

The report includes in-depth competitive analysis and the product matrix of the prominent players in this market, along with their company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments (mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, etc.), and key business strategies. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments in different geographies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

