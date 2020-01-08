NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Eczema Therapeutics Market: About this market

This eczema therapeutics market analysis considers sales from atopic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, and other indication. Our study also finds the sales of eczema therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the atopic dermatitis segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high prevalence of chronic, highly pruritic inflammatory skin disorders will play a significant role in the atopic dermatitis segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global eczema therapeutics market report looks at factors such as the high prevalence of atopic dermatitis, strong pipeline landscapes, and major product launches. However, side effects associated with corticosteroids, intense competition among vendors, and stringent regulatory guidelines may hamper the growth of the eczema therapeutics industry over the forecast period.



Global Eczema Therapeutics Market: Overview

High prevalence of atopic dermatitis

Exposure to skin irritants including soaps or cleaners and allergens such as pet dander, pollen, or peanuts can lead to eczema. It is also caused by infections, dry skin, and stress. Atopic dermatitis is one of the most prevalent forms of eczema which requires multiple visits to dermatologists and numerous medications for treatment. China, India, and Japan are the three major revenue contributors to the market as these regions of Asia constitute a huge patient pool and consequently exhibit a high demand for eczema therapeutics. Thus, the high prevalence of atopic dermatitis will lead to the expansion of the global eczema therapeutics market at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Increasing healthcare expenditure

Healthcare expenditure is increasing owing to the growing prevalence of allergic and inflammatory skin diseases in people globally. For the treatment of highly prevalent diseases such as atopic dermatitis, dermatologists are prescribing many OTC drugs and generic medications such as corticosteroids, antihistamines, and topical antiseptics due to the high number of clinical visits. The market is also witnessing an increased adoption of expensive, novel, and branded drugs for a more effective treatment. Moreover, the growing awareness of the need for early diagnosis of skin diseases, as well as the risks of negligence in seeking timely medical help, is making people increasingly health-conscious, which, in turn, is organically increasing the healthcare expenditure.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global eczema therapeutics market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading eczema therapeutics manufacturers, that include AbbVie Inc., Alliance Pharma Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., Encore Dermatology Inc., LEO Pharma AS, Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi.

Also, the eczema therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



