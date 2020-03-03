The GLOBAL EDUCATION APPS MARKET is expected to grow by USD 46.88 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Education Apps Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global education apps market and it is poised to grow by USD 46.88 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period. Our reports on global education apps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for stem-based apps.In addition, rising demand for game-based learning is anticipated to boost the growth of the global education apps market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global education apps market is segmented as below:

End-user:

o Higher Education



o Pre-K-12



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o North America



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global education apps market growth

This study identifies rising demand for game-based learning as the prime reasons driving the global education apps market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global education apps market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global education apps market, including some of the vendors such as Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo Inc., edX Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd. and WizIQ Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



