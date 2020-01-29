The Global Educational Robots Market is expected to grow by USD 590.82 thousand units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Educational Robots Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global educational robots market and it is poised to grow by USD 590.82 thousand units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period. Our reports on educational robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03884123/?utm_source=PRN



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by emergence of startups in global educational robot. In addition, decline in the price of educational robots is anticipated to boost the growth of the educational robots market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global educational robots market is segmented as below:

Product

• Pre-Configured Educational Robots

• Reconfigurable Educational Robots

• Humanoid Educational Robots



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• and MEA



Key Trends for educational robots market growth

This study identifies decline in the price of educational robots as the prime reasons driving the educational robots market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in educational robots market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the educational robots market, including some of the vendors such as BLUE FROG ROBOTICS & BUDDY, fischerwerke GmbH & Co. KG, Innovation First International Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock, Modular Robotics Incorporated, PAL Robotics, Pitsco Inc., ROBOTIS Co. Ltd. and SoftBank Group Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





