This EEG and EMG devices market analysis considers sales from both EEG devices and EMG devices. Our study also finds the sales of EEG and EMG devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the EEG devices segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases will play a significant role in the EEG devices segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global EEG and EMG devices market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological conditions, new product launches, and the growing number of M&A activities. However, high costs associated with EEG and EMG procedures, frequent product recalls, and the dearth of neurologists and the presence of substitute products may hamper the growth of the EEG and EMG devices industry over the forecast period.



Global EEG and EMG Devices Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of neurological conditions

The number of patients with neurological conditions such as anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, attention deficit hyperactivity (AHDH) disorder, dementia, depression, epilepsy, and brain injuries are increasing. Psychiatrists and counselors recommend patients to undergo brain monitoring tests to diagnose the presence of such conditions. This is driving the demand for brain monitoring devices such as EEG. This device provides a better understanding of the affected areas in the brain by monitoring brain activities and analyzing the severity of the disease. Thus, the increasing prevalence of neurological conditions will lead to the expansion of the global EEG and EMG devices market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Integration of software and analysis tools in brain monitoring devices

The integration of brain signal analysis software with brain monitoring devices such as EEG and EMG enables users to automate and standardize complex monitoring procedures and improve patient experience and outcomes. Brain signal analysis software is used for advanced processing and analysis of raw EEG data obtained from patients. It simplifies the process of collecting, monitoring, and managing data for routine EEG testing, ambulatory EEG, long-term monitoring, ICU monitoring, and research studies. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global EEG and EMG devices market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading EEG and EMG devices manufacturers, that include Ambu AS, Brain Scientific Inc., Cadwell Industries Inc., Compumedics Ltd., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., and Nihon Kohden Corp.

Also, the EEG and EMG devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



