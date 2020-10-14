NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The global efficacy testing market is projected to reach USD 333 million by 2025 from USD 261 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing use of surface disinfectants and preservatives in pharma, biopharma, and cosmetics industries for contamination control and product stability; growing preference for outsourcing efficacy testing; and the rising adoption of the QbD approach







By method type, the traditional test method for the largest share of the antimicrobial/preservative testing market

In the traditional test method, a sample of the pharmaceutical or cosmetic product is inoculated with a microbial suspension of a population of a regulatory recognized key microorganism. This is followed by sampling and the determination of the number of colony-forming units (CFU) and the microbial survival rate with the help of aerobic plate count, surface spread, or membrane filtration techniques after a suitable incubation time. As these test methods are in accordance with the guidelines and standards set by regulatory authorities, they are widely used by service providers

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the efficacy testing market.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the fast-growing pharmaceutical industry in this region, favorable government policies, and the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies establishing manufacturing facilities in APAC countries.



North America: the largest share of the efficacy testing market

North America accounted for the largest share of the efficacy testing market. Factors such as the presence of a wellestablished pharmaceutical industry in the region, the high R&D expenditure, a strong presence of major service providers, and rising outsourcing of analytical testing (including efficacy testing) by pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies in the region are the major factors driving the market growth.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Respondent– Supply Side- 80%, Demand Side-20%

• By Designation— Executives- 25%, CXOs- 20%, Managers - 55%

• By Region— North America - 50%, Europe - 20%, APAC – 20%, RoW- 10%



The efficacy testing market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Charles River Laboratories (US), WuXi AppTec (China), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), SGS (Switzerland), Intertek Group (UK), Nelson Laboratories, LLC (a Sotera Health company, US), Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (US), Almac Group (UK), North American Science Associates, Inc. (US), Toxikon (US), Pacific Biolabs (US), MSL Solution Providers (UK), Intertek Group PLC (UK), Accugen Laboratories, Inc. (US), Consumer Product Testing Company (US), Lucideon (UK), BioScience Laboratories, Inc. (US), ALS Limited (Australia), Microchem Laboratory (US), Oxford Biosciences Ltd. (UK), Abbott Analytical (Australia), Helvic Laboratories (a Tentamus Company, UK), Honeyman Group Limited (UK), Danish Technological Institute (DTI, Denmark), and BluTest Laboratories Limited (UK).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the efficacy testing market based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), service type (disinfectant efficacy testing and antimicrobial/preservative efficacy testing), application (pharmaceutical manufacturing applications, cosmetics and personal care product applications, consumer product applications, and medical device applications).



The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the efficacy testing market



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the efficacy testing market and provides them information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



