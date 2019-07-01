NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is a protein-coding gene. It is found in high levels on cancer cells and is known to be responsible for the uncontrolled cell growth Inhibiting or blocking the growth of EGFR can stop the growth of cancer cells for long durations of time. Our epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market analysis considers the revenue based on indications such as lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and others. Our analysis also finds the sales of the epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors in North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. In 2018, lung cancer had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the substantial prevalence of the disease will play a vital role in the lung cancer segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market report looks at factors such as the substantial prevalence of major cancer indications, increasing awareness campaigns, and research funding. However, the high treatment costs, high preference for alternative therapies, and patent cliff may hamper the growth of the epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors industry over the forecast period.



Strong prevalence of major cancer indications



The prevalence of various types of cancers has increased at a significant rate in recent years, owing to increasing geriatric population and changing lifestyle. The market is witnessing the vast unmet need for novel therapies for the treatment of cancer indications. This is creating huge opportunities for vendors to conduct studies on drugs such as EGFR inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Thus, the substantial prevalence of major cancer indications will lead to the growth of the global EGFR inhibitors market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.



EGFR inhibitors are considered to be highly effective for the treatment of various types of cancer indications, which is encouraging researchers to study its use in the treatment of inflammatory and monogenic diseases. Hence, the new research areas of EGFR inhibitors are identified as a critical trend that will have a positive impact on the growth of the EGFR inhibitors market during the forecast period.



With the presence of a few significant players, the global epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market is concentrated. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors manufacturers, that include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Novartis AG.



Also, the epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all future growth opportunities.



