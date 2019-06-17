NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



Compared to poultry meat, seafood, milk, and others, an egg is one of the least expensive sources of protein for consumers. Egg-based products such as egg powder are less expensive compared to fresh eggs. Consumption of egg powder will help people fulfill their recommended dose of calcium, amino acids, and cholesterol-free protein. Egg powder is also one of the non-meat protein-rich options available for consumers. Its projected high demand will drive the growth of the global egg powder market at a CAGR of nearly 5% during 2019-2023.



Egg powders require less storage space and are affordable. They aid in overcoming losses related to the damage of fresh eggs and have a longer shelf life of about ten years. Owing to such advantages, there is an increased demand for egg powder from end-users. This is expected to drive the growth of the global egg powder market during the forecast period.



Consumers in the US and the UK are gradually shifting their preference towards vegan diet owing to the growing health and safety concerns related to animal-based products. The growing consumer's inclination toward a plant-based diet is expected to reduce the consumption of egg products, including egg powder and may hinder the market's growth over the forecast period.



The market appears to be fragmented with several players occupying the market share. Companies such as Adriaan Goede BV and Agroholding Avangard have intensified competition. Factors such as the growing inclination consumer toward protein-rich food products and the benefits offered by egg powder over fresh eggs will provide significant growth opportunities for egg powder manufacturers. Adriaan Goede BV, Agroholding Avangard, Bouwhuis Enthoven BV, Ovostar Union PCL, and SKM EGG Products Exports (India) Ltd. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



