The Global Electric Actuators Market is expected to grow by USD 843.86 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

Global Electric Actuators Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the electric actuators market and it is poised to grow by USD 843.86 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on electric actuators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for commercial and defense aircraft, increasing use of electric actuator in industrial robots and automation and growing demand for smart actuators. In addition, growing demand for commercial and defense aircraft is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electric actuators market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment and geographical landscapes



The electric actuators market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive industry

• Water and wastewater industry

• Marine industry

• Aerospace and defense industry

• Others



By Type

• Linear actuators

• Rotary actuators



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increased benefits of electric actuator over hydraulic or pneumatic actuator as one of the prime reasons driving the electric actuators market growth during the next few years. Also, growing use of electric actuator in smart homes and increasing demand from renewable energy sources will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our electric actuators market covers the following areas:

• Electric actuators market sizing

• Electric actuators market forecast

• Electric actuators market industry analysis



