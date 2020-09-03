NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --







The global electric lawn mowers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019–2025.



The global electric lawn mowers market size is likely to cross revenues of over $8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 8% during 2020-2025. The industry is likely to witness an increase in revenue during the period and the YOY growth will not slow down afterward. The increased penetration of robotic lawn mowers globally, coupled with a long repurchase cycle of gas-powered equipment and increased stringency in environmental laws is expected to further boost the demand for electric lawn mowers across the globe during the forecast period. Robotic lawn mowers are such a variant, which are likely to witness the double-digit YOY growth due to the high demand from Europe and the increased awareness of these devices in developing countries. The increasing popularity of these devices in the residential sector is expected to drive market demand. The increase in per capita income and the number of dual-income households constitute the basis of increasing spending on consumer goods, lawn beautification, yard maintenance, thereby boosting the global lawn mowers market. However, the high cost of branded electric lawn mowers is a major growth inhibitor in APAC countries. There is low penetration in India, Thailand, and Vietnam due to the availability of low-cost mechanical models and preference for manual labor over automated techniques.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the electric lawn mowers market during the forecast period:

• Rising Consumer Preference toward Smart Technology

• Increased Adoption of Green Landscaping

• Growth in the Use of Battery-powered Products

• Increased Demand from Golf Courses



The study considers the present scenario of the electric lawn mowers market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Electric Lawn Mowers Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, distribution, blade & drive, and geography. The demand for electric walk-behind mowers is expected to grow with the increase in the number of lawns, gardens, and yards across the world. Electric walk-behind mowers, which are likely to be an ongoing trend in the forecast period, changing technologies, and the growing use of smart tech, are likely to allow vendors to introduce eco-friendly and creative products, thereby influencing the electric lawn mowers market growth. However, the increasing market for robot-operated devices in Europe is expected to gain more momentum in the coming years, which, in turn, disrupt the adoption rate of electric walk-behind-mowers. Self-propelled, push, and hover lawn mowers are the major types of equipment that are expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Product

• Walk-behind Lawn Mowers

o Self-propelled Lawn Mowers

o Push Lawn Mowers

o Hover Movers

• Ride-on Lawn Mowers

o Standard Ride-on Mowers

o Zero-turn Mowers

o Lawn Mowers

o Garden Mowers

• Robotic Lawn Mowers

Segmentation by End-user

• Residential Users

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses

• Government & Others

Segmentation by Distribution

• Retail

o Specialty Stores

o Mass Market Players

o Dealers & Distributors

• Online

Segmentation by Blade & Drive

• Blade Type

o Cylinder Blades

o Mulching Blades

o Standard Blades

o Lifting Blades

• Drive Types

o AWD

o FWD

o RWD



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The Europe electric lawn mowers market is expected to reach close to $5 billion by 2025. Vendors have introduced new variants of robotic as well as traditional devices with better mowing efficiency and high battery backup. Increased support for innovations in industries across Europe along with the evolution of existing manufacturing operations by advanced computing, sensor technologies, and robotics is expected rod rive the market during the forecast period. Although Western European countries such as Germany and France have always been the major manufacturing hubs and innovation-driven, countries in Central and Eastern Europe are rapidly catching up due to strong infrastructural growth, availability of high-quality skilled and low-cost labor, and enhanced R&D support by various governments in the region.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o Switzerland

o Netherlands

o Belgium

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global electric lawn mowers market is highly fragmented, with many local and international market players. As consumers expect constant advances and upgrades in garden equipment, the increasingly changing economic environment may have a negative effect on vendors. The current situation pushes vendors to adjust and improve their value proposition to attain a good business presence. While the market is characterized by the presence of diversified international vendors and a few regional vendors as foreign players will expand their market footprint, it would be increasingly difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, particularly in terms of technology and customer base.



Prominent Vendors

• Deere & Company

• Honda

• Husqvarna

• MTD Products

• Robert Bosch

• STIGA

• Techtronic Industries

• The Toro Company



Other Prominent Vendors

• AGCO

• Alamo Group

• Alfred Kärcher

• AL-KO

• Ariens Company

• AS-Motor

• Bad Boy Mowers

• Black + Decker

• Blount International

• Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)

• Briggs & Stratton

• Carraro

• Chervon Group

• Cobra Garden Machinery

• Einhell Germany

• Emak Group

• Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

• ZICOM

• Future Gen Robotics

• Generac Power Systems

• Greenworks Tools

• Grey Technology (GTECH)

• Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

• Hayter Limited

• Hitachi

• Hustler Turf Equipment

• The Hyundai Motor Group

• iRobot

• Linea Tielle

• LG

• Lowe's Corporation (KOBALT)

• Makita Corporation

• Mamibot

• McLane Manufacturing

• Mean Green Products

• Milagrow HumanTech

• Ningbo NGP Industry

• Positec Tool

• SCAG Power Equipment

• Schiller Grounds Care

• Shibaura

• Snow Joe

• STIHL

• SUMEC (Yard Force)

• Swisher Acquisition

• Textron

• The Kobi Company

• Turflynx

• Volta

• Weibang

• WIPER ECOROBT by NIKO

• Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)

• Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

• ZIPPER Maschinen

• ZUCCHETTI CENTRO SISTEMI (ZCS)



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the electric lawn mowers market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the electric lawn mowers market share?

3. How is the growth of the professional landscaping segment influencing the growth of global electric lawn mowers market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the electric lawn mowers market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the electric lawn mowers market share?



