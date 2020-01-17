NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Decrease in emissions limits and attractive government incentives for EV buyers are significant factors for the growth of the electric powertrain market globally

The global electric powertrain market is projected to reach USD 191.4 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 62.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.9 %. All major players such as Bosch (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Magna (Canada), Continental AG (Germany), and Hitachi (Japan) are moving toward electromobility by showcasing their developments and business strategies in the electric powertrain market.

There are various factors propelling the electric powertrain market.The major factor being the emission norms across regions.



For instance, the introduction of Euro VI, China VI, and PROCONVE P8 has driven the electric powertrain market by pushing automakers to come up with advanced electrified powertrain technologies. Also, attractive government incentives such as tax rebates and subsidies for buyers have also propelled the market growth.



On-board charger segment is witnessing the highest CAGR in the HEV/PHEV powertrain market

PHEVs use an on-board charger to recharge their battery.The increase in PHEV sales will drive the on-board charger market.



In the US, various government incentives such as exemptions from sales taxes, tax credits, and rebates are driving the PHEV market.The presence of various PHEV models offered by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Porsche, Kia, and Hyundai is also driving the HEV/PHEV electric powertrain market.



In China, the PHEV market is dominated by SAIC and BYD. Various developments such as Dana TM4's bidirectional charger inverter that can function both as a charger as well as an inverter will drive the on-board charger market.



BEV is expected to remain the segment in the electric powertrain market, by vehicle type

BEV sales are increasing at a rapid rate because of various government measures.The incentives on purchase of BEVs are higher than any other type of electric vehicle.



Growing charging infrastructure and better performance of BEVs over PHEVs are driving the BEV powertrain market. Stringent emission standards for vehicles and developments in electric powertrain products such as in Lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and power distribution modules are also driving the BEV powertrain market.



Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific electric powertrain market is estimated to be the fastest market.In Asia Pacific, China and India are estimated to be experiencing the highest CAGRs.



In China, the government is providing subsidies to promote electric vehicles and cut down on pollution levels.The rise of electric vehicles for ride sharing has increased their adoption in China.



In India, BS VI is set to be rolled out by 2020, pushing the automakers to come up with new electricfied powertrain technologies. Various ride sharing companies such as Uber and Ola have been directed by the Indian government to have a 40% electric vehicle fleet by 2026.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.

• By Company Type: Tier I - 35%, Tier II - 35%, and OEM - 30%

• By Designation: C Level - 40%, D Level - 35%, and Others - 25%

• By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 20%, and Asia Pacific - 30%, Rest of the World – 10%



The electric powertrain market comprises major manufacturers such as Bosch (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Magna (Canada), Continental (Germany), and Hitachi (Japan).



The electric powertrain market is segmented on the basis of HEV/PHEV component [motor/generator, battery (HV battery and 12V battery), battery management system, controller, inverter/converter (AC/DC inverter and DC/DC converter), power distribution module, idle start-stop, on-board charger, and regenerative braking], BEV component [motor/generator, battery pack (12V battery and HV battery), battery management system, controller, inverter/converter (AC/DC inverter and DC/DC converter), power distribution module, idle start-stop, on-board charger, and regenerative braking)], 48V mild hybrid vehicle (MHEV) component (battery, battery management system, inverter/converter, 48V BSG/ISG, idle start-stop, and regenerative braking), powertrain type (BEV powertrain, MHEV powertrain, series hybrid powertrain, parallel hybrid powertrain, and series-parallel hybrid powertrain), vehicle type (HEV/PHEV, BEV, and 48V MHEV), and region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the world).

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



