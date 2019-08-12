NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities and forecast in electric transmission and distribution equipment market to 2024 by product (wire and cable, switchgear, transformer, meter, insulator, and capacitor), voltage type (low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage), end use (utilities, industrial, residential, and commercial), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05803898/?utm_source=PRN

The future of the electric transmission and distribution equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the power utilities, residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The global electric transmission and distribution equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $324 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for electricity, new power generation capacity additions, and the expansion of transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the electric transmission and distribution equipment industry, include growing implementation of smart grid technology, implementation of advanced metering infrastructure, and transition from conventional to modular switchgears.

Electric T and D Equipment Market by End Use

Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market

Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Manufacturers

The study includes the electric transmission and distribution equipment market size and forecast for the global electric transmission and distribution equipment market through 2024, segmented by product type, voltage, end use industry, and region as follows:

Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market by End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Utilities Industrial Residential Commercial

Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market by Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Wire and Cable Switchgear Transformers Power Distribution Specialty Meters Basic Meters Smart Meters Insulator Capacitor

Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market by Voltage [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Low Voltage Medium Voltage High Voltage

Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Russia Germany United Kingdom France Italy Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan The Rest of the World Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa

Some of the electric transmission and distribution equipment companies profiled in this report include ABB, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric, General Electric, Xian XD Switchgear Electric, and Crompton Greaves and others.

The analyst forecasts that the wire and cable segment will remain the largest segment due to increasing electricity access to residential and commercial buildings. The transformer segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by government spending in electrical infrastructure and growth in housing demand in emerging markets.

Within the market, utilities are expected to remain the largest end use market due to the replacement and upgradation of existing infrastructure and increasing focus on renewable energy. The analyst predicts that residential end use is likely to experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in low voltage equipment, including cable and switchgear.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in construction activities, increasing electric access, urbanization, and rapid industrialization.

Some of the features of "Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global electric transmission and distribution equipment market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global electric transmission and distribution equipment market size by product type, voltage, and end use industry type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global electric transmission and distribution equipment market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of electric transmission and distribution equipment in the global electric transmission and distribution equipment market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of electric transmission and distribution equipment in the global electric transmission and distribution equipment market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model. This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global electric transmission and distribution equipment market by product (wire and cable, switchgear, transformer, meter, insulator, and capacitor), voltage type (low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage), end use (utilities, industrial, residential, and commercial), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)? Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the electric transmission and distribution equipment market? Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the electric transmission and distribution equipment market? Q.6 What are emerging trends in this electric transmission and distribution equipment market and the reasons behind them? Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the electric transmission and distribution equipment market? Q.8 What are the new developments in the electric transmission and distribution equipment market? Which companies are leading these developments? Q.9 Who are the major players in this electric transmission and distribution equipment market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this electric transmission and distribution equipment area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this electric transmission and distribution equipment market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05803898/?utm_source=PRN

About

Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

