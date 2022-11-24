The Global Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market is expected to grow by $7828.33 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.84% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the electric vehicle power inverter market and it is poised to grow by $7828.33 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.84% during the forecast period. Our report on the electric vehicle power inverter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing sales of BEVs and PHEVs, reduced cost of inverter components due to advancements in materials and improved packaging arrangement, and an increase in technological innovation.



The electric vehicle power inverter market is segmented as below:

By Application

Full hybrids

Pure EV

Plug-in hybrids

Commercial HEV

Mild hybrids



By Type

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles



By Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the in-wheel micro-inverter system as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle power inverter market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of new materials and the implementation of new bundle solutions and packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electric vehicle power inverter market covers the following areas:

Electric vehicle power inverter market sizing

Electric vehicle power inverter market forecast

Electric vehicle power inverter market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle power inverter market vendors that include Aegis Power Systems Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Bosch Mobility Solutions, Continental AG, Danfoss AS, Denso Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, LG Magna e Powertrain, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd, Meidensha Corp., Metric Mind Engineering, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Siemens AG, Toyota Industries Corp., Valeo SA, and Aptiv. Also, the electric vehicle power inverter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

