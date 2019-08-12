The global electrocardiography devices (ECG) market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Electrocardiography Devices (ECG) Market: About this market



An electrocardiograph (ECG) is a medical device used to process the electrical signals transmitted through two or more ECG electrodes and generate a visual display of the electrical signals produced by the heart. This electrocardiography devices (ECG) market analysis considers sales from resting ECG devices, stress ECG test devices, and ambulatory ECG monitoring devices. Our analysis also considers the sales of electrocardiography devices (ECG) in North America, Europe, Asia, and the ROW. In 2018, the resting ECG devices segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing focus on early diagnosis and disease prevention, the rising number of resting ECG procedures, and technological advances will play a significant role in the resting ECG devices segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global electrocardiography devices (ECG) market report also looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of CVDs, increasing awareness about CVDs, and technological advances. However, high cost of EVG devices, increasing demand for refurbished ECG devices, lack of skilled clinicians with expertise in ECG may hamper the growth of the electrocardiography devices (ECG) industry over the forecast period.



Global Electrocardiography Devices (ECG) Market: Overview



Technological advances

Technological advances have helped in developing ECG devices with reduced size, and enhanced portability and that are easy to use. The new-generation ECG devices incorporate advanced algorithms, which provide high-fidelity data to support better clinical decisions. For example, the VERITAS technology offers high accuracy in real-time ST-segment monitoring, arrhythmia detection, and resting ECG interpretation. The latest ECG devices also incorporate various workflow improvement features, such as simplified step-by-step operation, touch-screen systems, and better connectivity with ECG management systems. Such advances will lead to the expansion of the global electrocardiography devices (ECG) market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Emergence of handheld, wireless, and remote monitoring ECG devices



Technological advances in sensors now allow recording of electrical impulses from the heart in the absence of conventional ECG machines. Several technologies are now wearable and can monitor and record cardiac impulses for weeks or even months. These devices are increasingly being adopted in out-of-hospital settings. such as in households and public places. HeartScan HCG-801 ECG Monitor, offered by Omron Healthcare, is a portable ECG recorder with finger and chest electrodes and a high-resolution screen that displays the HR, rhythm, and ECG waveform. It is cordless, and there is no need to wear electrodes. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global electrocardiography devices (ECG) market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electrocardiography devices (ECG) manufacturers, that include General Electric Co., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., and SCHILLER AG.



Also, the electrocardiography devices (ECG) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



