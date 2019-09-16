NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Electroencephalogram (EEG) Caps Market: About this market

This electroencephalogram (EEG) caps market analysis considers sales from products such as EEG caps for adults and EEG caps for babies. Our analysis also considers the sales of EEG caps in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the adult EEG caps segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as longevity will play a significant role in the EEG caps for adults' segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global EEG caps market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases, widespread availability, and affordability of EEG caps, and high demand for EEG. However, shortage of neurologists, availability of counterfeit products, and intense competition and pricing pressure between key players may hamper the growth of the EEG caps industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815179/?utm_source=PRN



Global Electroencephalogram (EEG) Caps Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of neurological diseases

Currently, the prevalence of neurological disorders , which are associated with central and peripheral nervous systems, is increasing worldwide. Aging is one of the major factors for the increase in the number of people with neurological disorders. These disorders are caused by congenital defects in genes or chromosome abnormalities. Other risk factors such as diabetes mellitus, obesity, hypertension, overweight , high BMI, and growing geriatric population increases the prevalence of neurological disorders. This will lead to the expansion of the global electroencephalogram (EEG) caps market at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

Availability of wireless and gel-free EEG caps

Wireless EEG caps are generally used in home-care settings as it enables wireless measurement of EEG readings on a Bluetooth-enabled smartphone with high-density dry or wet electrodes. The built-in bandwidth filter to eliminate the environmental noise during EEG measurement . Whereas, gel-free EEG caps are quicker to apply on the patient's head offering high impedances in a short time. It is free from scratching and painful procedures. These benefits of wireless and gel-free EEG caps are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global electroencephalogram (EEG) caps market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electroencephalogram (EEG) caps manufacturers, that include ANT Neuro, BIOPAC Systems Inc., Brain Products GmbH, Brain Scientific Inc., BrainMaster Technologies Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Mitsar Co. Ltd., Neuroelectrics, Neurosoft, Wuhan Greentek Pty. Ltd.

Also, the electroencephalogram (EEG) caps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815179/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

