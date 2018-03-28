LONDON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5360510







The global electrolytic manganese dioxide market size is expected to reach USD 2.06 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period. The industry is projected to witness substantial growth over the next eight years, attributed to increasing demand of electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) in various battery cathode material applications to meet the ever-rising demand from the automotive and electronics sectors.



There has been a growing demand for primary batteries for general use such as computers, security systems, and consumer electronics.Stringent regulations regarding wastewater disposal and re-use are expected to promote product penetration in water treatment systems over the next eight years.



EMD is employed in battery cathodes used to operate electronic products. Moreover, thriving automotive and electronics industries and rising power storage systems demand, especially in Asia Pacific and North America, is anticipated to steer market growth over the forecast period.



Batteries formed the largest EMD application segment in 2016.The segment was valued at over USD 209 million in 2016 in China.



Globally, Li-ion batteries are projected to observe the fastest growth in the next few years and are estimated to reach a net demand of just over 74 kilotons by 2025.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The water treatment segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 2.6% in North America over the forecast period, characterized by stringent regulations regarding water treatment in the region

• The Asia Pacific EMD market registered a total demand of close to 200 kilotons in 2016

• Major players operating in the global EMD market include Tosoh Corporation, Mesa Minerals, Micromesh Minerals & Metals, MOIL Limited, and Prince International Corporation. These players majorly focus on integrating through the value chain to enhance supply chain efficiency and reduce costs.

• The market in Europe was valued at USD 199.5 million in 2016, owing to growing demand for EV and battery-operated electronic devices in the region

• Germany emerged as the fastest growing market in Europe, accounting for over 39% of the revenue generated in the region in 2016

• Increasing demand for energy storage systems in Japan is anticipated to boost demand for batteries over the forecast period



